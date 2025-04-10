Villa Victoria: help renovate a haven of peace that saves lives

Women and children who have suffered violence find refuge and hope in this undisclosed location. Today, the sanctuary needs your help to fulfil its vital role.

In the Alpes-Maritimes lies Villa Victoria, a shelter run by non-profit ALC (Agir pour le Lien social et la Citoyenneté). The old building has become a haven for women and children fleeing violent situations. But today, the historic site is in need of major renovations.

“The renovation work will make the site safer, improve the well-being of the people we protect and provide more places so we can accommodate more victims,” explains the ALC.

A unique approach to rebuilding shattered lives

Villa Victoria is unusual in that it provides semi-collective accommodation. Unlike other facilities, where women live in different locations, here they are all under the same roof.

“At Villa Victoria, they each have a studio apartment with a kitchenette and bathroom, so they can be on their own at first if they wish. But all the little flats are under the same roof. There are a number of communal areas: a large garden, a kitchen, a lounge, etc., gradually enabling them to rediscover social interaction, which is the key to getting back into society and employment,” says the charity.

Powerful stories that inspire hope

Maria, who took refuge at the Villa Victoria with her three children after fleeing a violent husband, says: “You have to have the courage to leave. Violence is no good for families, for the children. You need to find peace of mind again. At Villa Victoria, I was able to rebuild. Now I feel able to return to work. I’m no longer afraid today.”

Thanks to the holistic support provided by Villa Victoria’s multi-disciplinary team, Maria has been able to get back on her feet and find a job. She and her children moved more than 200 km away to start a new life!

Our region is one of the hardest hit

An ambitious and necessary renovation project

“93 women were killed through domestic violence in 2023 and 271,000 people were victims of violence,” says Lamia Benkolli Agius, Managing Director of ALC. “Our region is no exception. It’s a sad reality that affects not only single women and mothers, but also the children who are collateral or direct victims of the violence. Our priority is to protect them and give them shelter.”

The major renovations will not only improve the conditions in which women and children are housed and protected, they will also increase capacity to meet growing demand.

A promise of a better future after their ordeal

Why is it called Villa Victoria?

The symbolic name was not chosen at random. “It was the women we worked with who chose the name, as a victory symbol,” explains the non-profit. A name that sounds like the promise of a better future after all the hardship.

The ALC, a registered charity since 1921, has been working for over a century to protect and rehabilitate those who are vulnerable. Today, it needs your support to complete the crucial Villa Victoria renovation project.

To help provide a safe and suitable refuge for these women and children who have left everything behind to escape from violence, you can make a donation on the ALC website or contact the charity directly for more information on how best to support the project.

Every donation, whatever the amount, is a step on the road to victory against violence and renewed hope for those who are its victims.

Care to support the charity and have a question?

Get in touch with Claire on 04 93 52 42 52 or dons@association-alc.org !