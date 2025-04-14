Monaco intensifies crackdown on reckless road conduct

In response to impromptu car meets during key events, the Principality is tightening security measures by extending the impoundment period for offending vehicles to 120 hours.

On Friday 11 April 2025, the Prince’s Government announced significantly harsher road safety measures in the run-up to two major events that traditionally attract a large number of luxury sports cars to the streets of the Principality.

Advertising

The measures are designed to prevent inappropriate and potentially dangerous behaviour observed during previous editions, where unscheduled gatherings of high-powered cars led to traffic offences and noise pollution that caused disturbance for local residents.

Exceptional measures for two high-profile events

The special measures will apply specifically during two high-profile events:

The Top Marques Monaco trade show, from 7 to 11 May 2025

The 82nd Formula One TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix, from 22 to 25 May

The key measure is the extension to 120 hours (5 days) of the length of time offending vehicles can be impounded for breaches of the Highway Code.

7 highlights not to be missed at Top Marques Monaco 2025

Striking a balance between prestige and peace and quiet

The move is part of a broader approach by the Prince’s Government to “curb these phenomena, but also to deal more effectively with those responsible for occasional disturbances,” states the official press release.

The stated aim is to reconcile the prestige of Monegasque events, which attract a wealthy international clientele, with the peace and safety that the Principality’s residents understandably value.

Carspotting: where to see the finest cars in Monaco

For car enthusiasts attending these events, the message is clear: admire the mechanical performance by all means, but in compliance with the rules in force, or they risk having their vehicle impounded for quite some time.