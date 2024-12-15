Monaco honours its young entrepreneurs at 6th JCEM Trophies

The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Prince's Government, the Department of Economic Expansion, the Welcome Office and the JCEM's partners © Philippe Fitte

The 6th edition of the Trophées de la Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco (JCEM – Young Economic Chamber) was held at the Rainier III Auditorium on Tuesday 10 December.

The event, under the high patronage of Prince Albert II, was hosted by presenter Charly Nestor. The evening featured musical performances by the Archets d’Ingres.

© Philippe Fitte

JCEM President Clément Maréchal stressed the importance of entrepreneurship for Monaco. Didier Guillaume, Minister of State echoed the sentiment. Both spoke of the Principality’s support for young entrepreneurs.

Winners of the Business Creation Competition

After presentations by participants in the “Graines d’entrepreneurs 2024” (Budding Entrepreneurs) competition, the spotlight shifted to the Concours de Création d’Entreprise (CCE – Business Creation Competition). For the 29th edition of the competition, three projects received awards in recognition of their innovation and their potential impact on the Monegasque economy.

© Philippe Fitte

ExcelloCenter won the Prix du Gouvernement Princier (Prince’s Government Prize). The company, set up by Romain Le Rouge and Alexis Lanari, offers flexible tutoring for primary and secondary school pupils, with extended hours and holiday courses.

© Philippe Fitte

Drones for Yachts won the Prix de la JCEM (JCEM prize). Led by Pierre Deyris and Marta Migliorero, the company uses drones to deliver items to yachts. An innovative solution for the yachting sector in Monaco.

Finally, Sianatech won the Prix Coup de Cœur du Jury (Jury’s Choice). The company, headed by Yacine Bayar, offers solutions to improve facility management and maintenance, combining expertise and technology.

Designed to help and support entrepreneurs in Monaco, the event is an opportunity to showcase interesting projects and raise the profile of the companies concerned.

