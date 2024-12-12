Monaco to host two major chess tournaments

The matches will be hosted by experts such as multiple French champion Almira Skripchenko, Grand Master Alojze Jankovic and Monegasque Grand Master Amir Bagheri, giving insights into the strategic aspect of the competition © Fédération Monegasque des Échecs

The Principality will be hosting two chess tournaments in December and January, including one of the major events on the European chess scene. The two prestigious events, for young enthusiasts and professionals, are organised by the Monegasque Chess Federation.

The announcement by the Fédération Monégasque des Échecs (Monegasque Chess Federation) represents a turning point on the local chess scene: they will be organising the European Women’s Rapid Game and Blitz Championship from 10 to 12 January 2025 at the Novotel Hotel. The event will feature 119 female competitors from 26 European countries, including some of the continent’s best players, and will be a key opportunity to showcase the growing presence of women in chess.

Advertising

A high-profile event and unprecedented prizes

Things kick off on 10 January with the Blitz Championship, followed by the Rapid Games Championship on 11 and 12 January. Blitz games will be played with a time limit of 3 minutes plus 2 seconds per move, while the rapid games will afford players the relative luxury of 15 minutes plus 10 seconds per move.

The total prize money of €46,500 is the highest ever for a women’s tournament of this type, with €15,200 and €31,300 for the Blitz and Rapid Games respectively.

The championship therefore represents a historic milestone: for the first time, the prize money for a women’s Blitz and Rapid Games tournament will be greater than for the men’s Open. A symbolic and ambitious decision that shows the organisers’ commitment to the growth of women’s chess.

Elite players in contention

Emblematic chess figures will be taking part, such as Alexandra Kosteniuk, former world champion and double winner of the previous editions.

There will also be 13 members of the Cercle d’Échecs de Monte-Carlo (Monte-Carlo Chess Circle) among the competitors. The organisers are hoping to beat last year’s record number of entries, with over 116 players registered.

Alexandra Kosteniuk, who did the double last January © Fédération Monegasque des Échecs

European Chess Union Council future plans

The Board of Directors of the European Chess Union (ECU) will be holding a meeting at the Hôtel Hermitage on January 11. Among the key items on the agenda: preparations for the 2nd European Golden Pawn Awards, to be held in Monaco in 2026.

The ceremony will reward the best players, coaches, teams, clubs, referees and other chess stakeholders over the period 2020-2025. The first edition, in 2019, paid tribute to legends such as Garry Kasparov, and the next edition might well feature Norwegian player Magnus Carlsen, the current world number 1.

In the meantime, make a note in your diary for Saturday 14 December

Before the big European tournament in January, a children’s chess tournament is being organised on Saturday 14 December at the Maison des Associations, Promenade Honoré II.

The tournament has a fundraising flavour, with all registration fees going to Juliette Rapaire and Sarah Pownky’s non-profit ‘Sœurs de Route’ to support their unique adventure: the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles 2025, a 100% female charity race in the desert.

Practical details:

Morning: U8 + U10 tournament from 10am to 1pm

Time: 6 rounds with 10 minutes + 3 seconds per move

Entry fee: €10

Afternoon: U12 to U16 tournament from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Time: 6 rounds with 10 minutes + 3 seconds per move

Entry fee: €10

A historic chess tournament to commemorate Prince Albert 1st