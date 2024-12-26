Prince’s Palace chef Christian Garcia votes world’s best caviar

Chef Christian Garcia chaired the jury for the first World Caviar Awards © WORLD CAVIAR AWARDS

The first World Caviar Awards were held in Aquitaine on 30 October, an event designed to showcase caviar – also known as “black gold.”

The aim of this first-ever event was to promote the world’s caviar farms and merchants, while at the same time providing an opportunity for a wider audience to learn about the luxury delicacy.

Monegasque companies honoured

Held in a region that is renowned for caviar production in France, the competition attracted many fine food connoisseurs.

The event was chaired by Christian Garcia, head chef at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. The judging panel also included gastronomic giants such as Marcel Ravin, Juan Arbelaez and Mathieu Martina. They were tasked with blind tasting the 45 competing caviars behind closed doors.

The meticulous tasting process provided a number of winners, including several Monegasque companies.

The winners were honoured for their expertise in caviar production. Among them, Eugeniu Zgardan, representing Amura Monaco, won the Jury’s Prize of Honour in the merchants’ category.

Monaco resident Kateryna Legrand, founder of the Odessa Sturgeon company, took first place in the farm category for her Sevruga caviar.

“A wonderful experience” – Christian Garcia

The awards ceremony, which took place last week in the Principality, was an opportunity to celebrate the Monegasque successes. The winners were presented with their medals with jury members in attendance, including Christian Garcia, who expressed his pride at Monaco’s inclusion among industry leaders.

“A round-the-world tour of 45 caviars was a wonderful experience, with splendid tastings of one of the most exclusive delicacies you can find — and one which really symbolises luxury and quality.” It was a very close competition,” the Prince’s Palace chef told Aquitélé.