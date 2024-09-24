Classic Caspian Caviar: the luxury of a caviar and champagne bar in Monaco

The caviar and champagne bar is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7.30 pm at the Metropole Shopping Center © Classic Caspian Caviar

Lars Langhein and Arwin Kouhestani Farouji have carved out a place for themselves in the discerning world of caviar. As the founders of Classic Caspian Caviar, their ambition is to redefine the experience of this time-honoured delicacy, by providing exclusive products that are served in the most prestigious restaurants in Europe. We take a look at the history of a brand that combines traditional expertise and innovation.

Classic Caspian Caviar doesn’t just serve caviar, it turns it into an art form. For Lars Langhein, a former student at theInternational University of Monaco (IUM), caviar is much more than just a luxury product: “Caviar is a very ancient pleasure, cultivated for over 2,000 years,” he explains. With this philosophy, he aims to maintain and enhance the ancestral production methods, while making use of modern and sustainable practices.

Advertising

All the sturgeon in Classic Caspian Caviar comes from certified farms, where the creatures swim in fresh seawater, an environment that guarantees their natural growth. “Our sturgeons grow in conditions that are almost identical to those of wild fish, and this gives our caviar an authentic, refined taste,” says Lars.

Respect for nature is a fundamental value for this young company, which is committed to preserving natural stocks while meeting growing international demand.

© Classic Caspian Caviar

Prestigious partners and worldwide distribution

In the space of just a few years, Classic Caspian Caviar has established itself as one of the leading brands. Today, the German brand works with renowned partners such as the Pêcherie de Monaco, the Yacht Club de Monaco and even the Prince’s Palace. Lars Langhein proudly tells how he had the opportunity of letting the Sovereign taste his caviar during the last Monaco Grand Prix, which was a real success.

Available in nine different countries, Classic Caspian Caviar products have won over a demanding clientele. In France, they can be found in around twenty Michelin-starred restaurants, and the list is growing all the time. Lars’ objective is to continue to expand product distribution throughout Europe, while preserving the excellence and quality that have forged the brand’s reputation.

© Classic Caspian Caviar

A caviar bar in the heart of Monaco

This September, Classic Caspian Caviar took another step forward by opening an exclusive caviar and champagne bar at the Metropole Shopping Center in Monaco. The luxurious venue, on level 0, provides a unique experience for lovers of fine dining. In partnership with Champagne Perrier-Jouët, the bar offers guests the chance to taste the finest caviars accompanied by the finest champagnes.

“We want to offer our customers a luxury experience in an elegant atmosphere,” says Lars. Open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 7.30 pm, the venue has already become a must for epicureans visiting the Principality. The philosophy is simple: to allow everyone to experience an exceptional moment, discovering products of the very highest quality.

Lars Langhein and his partner Arwin Kouhestani Farouji, founders of the German brand that has moved into Monaco © Classic Caspian Caviar

A commitment to sustainability

Far from the clichés of ostentatious luxury, Classic Caspian Caviar focuses on sustainability and respect for the environment. The company only uses sturgeon from ethical farms, where the fish are reared in optimal conditions: “Our entire production process is designed to preserve natural resources and guarantee a product of consistent quality,” Lars stresses.

This approach is part of a wider drive to make caviar a product that is accessible to all connoisseurs, without sacrificing its exclusive nature: “We want every tasting to be a discovery, an experience in its own right, where nature and excellence meet,” he concludes.

© Classic Caspian Caviar

The different varieties of caviar available:

Baerii caviar from China

Hybrid caviar from China

Osietra caviar from China

Beluga caviar from Iran

You can learn more about Classic Caspian Caviar on their:

Arthur Leclerc full throttle with Daghe, the new natural drink born in Monaco