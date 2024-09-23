Arthur Leclerc full throttle with Daghe, the new natural drink born in Monaco

When two visionary entrepreneurs, William Scheffer and Anthony Orengo set off on a new adventure, the result is bound to be exciting. Following on from the international success of Monte Carlo Beer, the two friends have teamed up with Monegasque racing driver Arthur Leclerc and are back with Daghe, a refreshing, natural and 100% local drink.

The idea for Daghe was born in the summer of 2021, during a friendly chat between William and Anthony. The two friends, who have been inseparable for over 10 years, are co-founders of the famous Monte Carlo Beer. They realised that something was missing from the soft drinks market: a drink that was tasty, natural and, above all, that would bring people together. The two entrepreneurs see themselves as being on a mission: “being together, sharing, while using local, sustainable products.”

They decided to create Daghe, a range of 100% natural, alcohol-free soft drinks made in Peille, just outside Monaco. Four must-taste flavours are available: Tonic, Lemonade (organic), Ginger Beer (organic) and Cola. Daghe is an invitation to savour intense moments, alone or in the company of friends and family, without compromising on quality or authenticity.

Daghe drinks are low in calories, with 30% less sugar than the ranges stocked by supermarkets © Daghe

A drink for everyone, for every occasion

What sets these drinks apart is their versatility. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink during the day, or a mixer for an original cocktail in the evening, the brand fits the bill. Whether you’re a child, an adult, a lover of authentic flavours or an explorer of cocktails, Daghe is made for you.

The products are made without artificial additives, using carefully selected natural ingredients. “To create a drink that you can drink when you want, how you want and with whom you want” is how William and Anthony define the essence of their project.

“It’s both the culmination of a great project and a showcase for our values and philosophy. Launching a drink that’s as enjoyable to savour as it is delightful to crack open! A drink that makes time spent with family and friends, and celebrations, even more intense,” explains Anthony.

Arthur Leclerc, his older brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc and his partner Charlotte Di Pietro at the launch party © Daghe

A brand based on strong values

Daghe doesn’t just quench your thirst: it embodies strong values. There’s authenticity in every sip, with local, unprocessed ingredients. Quality is paramount, with each flavour the result of painstaking efforts to guarantee an exceptional taste experience.

And it’s no coincidence that the name Daghe is a local Monegasque expression. Meaning “to go forward” or “to celebrate”, the word represents the spirit of the brand to perfection. Arthur Leclerc, brother of the famous F1 driver Charles Leclerc, is not only a partner of the brand, but also its ambassador. As a fervent supporter of local products, he is the perfect embodiment of the Monegasque brand’s values.

“I am really happy to be part of this great adventure. It’s a Monegasque brand, so it’s means a lot to me to be representing a brand that comes from Monaco and is healthy too. As an athlete, I can drink these sodas without feeling guilty. I’m really pleased to team up with Anthony and William to do great things with this brand!” Arthur says happily.

Daghe is not just about having a drink, it’s about an intense, unique moment with a product that respects both the planet and your well-being.

Arthur Leclerc, partner and official ambassador of Daghe. His favourite flavour is lemonade! © Daghe

Where can you find Daghe?

Fancy a taste of the Daghe adventure? The drink is available online and in the Principality’s restaurants and supermarkets. And if you live abroad, don’t panic! Thanks to the success of Monte Carlo Beer, the natural soft drinks are already being exported throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

So, are you ready to raise a glass to this new natural and tasty revolution? Wherever you are, Daghe will be there to make every moment an unforgettable memory. Daghe: Crafted for moments.

