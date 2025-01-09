Monaco’s most popular forenames in 2024

Some kept their place in their respective top 5, but a surprise arrival upset the girls’ rankings!



It’s a tradition. At the start of each new year, Monaco Town Hall publishes the Civil Registry figures for the previous year. In 2024, 176 weddings were celebrated and 66 divorces pronounced (18 fewer weddings and 2 more divorces than in 2023). Of the marriages, only 6 were between two people of Monegasque nationality.



509 deaths were pronounced, compared with 538 the previous year. 720 births took place at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) and there was one home birth. This represents 83 fewer births than in 2023.



In 2024, there were fewer girls than boys: 322 girls versus 399 boys. But among the new arrivals, which were the most popular forenames? The top 5 for each gender is as follows:

Girls

Rose

Victoria

Emma

Louise

Angelina and Lina

Rose shot right up the rankings and into first position. Emma remains in third place and Louise, who came first last year, dropped to fourth. Victoria is back after a year’s absence to take Chloé’s place, while newcomers Angelina and Lina replace Chiara and Jade.

Boys

Jules

Léo

Lorenzo

Noah

Liam / Louis / Raphaël

And like the girls, the boys also have a new leader! Jules is ahead of Léo, who came third last year. Lorenzo, Noah, Liam, Louis and Raphaël join the top 5, replacing Gabriel, Leonardo and Andrea from last year.