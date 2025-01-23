Nice airport: record passenger numbers in 2024

The traffic recorded at Nice Airport in 2024 was higher than in 2019. © Aéroport Nice Côte d’Azur

Nice Côte d’Azur airport recorded a 2.5% increase in overall aviation traffic in 2024.

2024 was a record year for Nice Côte d’Azur Airport! Taking into account commercial, business and helicopter traffic, the two terminals handled almost 14.8 million passengers last year, compared with 14.2 million in 2023. The figure is well above the 14.5 million recorded in 2019, prior to COVID.

In more detail, passenger traffic totalled 109,455 commercial flights, compared with 110,866 carrying 14.3 million passengers in 2019. The occupancy rate was 81.2% in 2024.

Another notable achievement was the number of destinations on offer by the airlines who operate out of Nice, a total of 122 in 45 different countries, and the number of long-haul routes, with five to the United States, two to Canada and six to the Gulf States.

“Connecting the Côte d’Azur directly to major regional cities and developing direct routes to international capitals is a responsible way of meeting the transport needs of Côte d’Azur residents and all those who come to visit us. This is what sustainable and necessary air transport is all about,” explains Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

Nice Airport: new service to Istanbul

Work is still underway in Terminal 2 to increase the airport’s theoretical annual capacity from 14 to 18 million passengers. The retail offering at Nice airport is also due to undergo a major upgrade over the course of this year.