Nice airport is expanding its international network

Nice Côte d’Azur airport has announced the opening of a new direct route to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, operated by Pegasus Airlines.

Since Monday 16 December, four weekly rotations will serve the famous Turkish city.





