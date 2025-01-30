Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Photos

Prince Albert II celebrates 70 years of Télé Monte-Carlo

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 30 January 2025
1 minute read
TMC, Europe's oldest operating private television channel, is 70 years old © Communication department - Manuel Vitali
By Anaïs Riu
- 30 January 2025
1 minute read

Télé Monte-Carlo (TMC) celebrated its 70th birthday on Tuesday 28 January. Prince Albert II visited the premises on the Quai Antoine-Ier to greet the staff and take a behind-the-scenes look at this Monegasque institution, founded in 1954 by Prince Rainier III.

During his visit, the Sovereign had the opportunity to see the recently inaugurated control room, as well as the channel’s data centre. These ultra-modern facilities are a testament to TMC’s development, modernising while retaining a strong link with the Principality.

Advertising »
Advertising

Although the channel has been part of the TF1 group since 2005, some broadcasting activities are still carried out from Monaco, a precious legacy for the city-state.

At the end of the visit, Prince Albert II was presented with a historic photograph of his father, Prince Rainier III, testing the chain’s first equipment at a time when technology was very different to today’s

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurate TVMonaco

Advertising »
© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

TMC is committed to Monaco’s energy transition