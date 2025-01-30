Prince Albert II celebrates 70 years of Télé Monte-Carlo

Télé Monte-Carlo (TMC) celebrated its 70th birthday on Tuesday 28 January. Prince Albert II visited the premises on the Quai Antoine-Ier to greet the staff and take a behind-the-scenes look at this Monegasque institution, founded in 1954 by Prince Rainier III.

During his visit, the Sovereign had the opportunity to see the recently inaugurated control room, as well as the channel’s data centre. These ultra-modern facilities are a testament to TMC’s development, modernising while retaining a strong link with the Principality.

Although the channel has been part of the TF1 group since 2005, some broadcasting activities are still carried out from Monaco, a precious legacy for the city-state.

At the end of the visit, Prince Albert II was presented with a historic photograph of his father, Prince Rainier III, testing the chain’s first equipment at a time when technology was very different to today’s

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

