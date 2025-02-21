‘Monaco pour l’Emploi’ back on Monday 24 February

Over 110 companies will be attending the Forum’s third edition © Monacopourlemploi

A host of recruiters from 15 different sectors are waiting to meet you.

Time to update your diary… and your CV! After two highly successful editions, attracting over 5,000 visitors last year alone, the event will be back on Monday 24 February, from 9am to 6pm.

It will again take place at the Grimaldi Forum. The concept launched by the Prince’s Government remains the same: you will be able to meet a large number of recruiters from the Principality, spread across 15 business sectors (digital, hospitality, banking, insurance, catering, luxury, health, construction, sport, yachting etc.), exchange views with them and perhaps even leave with an employment contract — as was the case for some candidates at the previous editions.

© Monaco pour l’emploi

The third edition will introduce a number of new features, including an exclusive partnership with the CROUS. This will enable seasonal workers to find accommodation in university halls of residence in Nice and the surrounding area, making it easier for them to come to the Principality.

The luxury sector will have its own dedicated space, showcasing the major luxury brands in Monaco. Yachting, a key sector of the local economy, will be given pride of place.

For a seamless experience, a QR code will give visitors instant access to the forum layout on their cell phones, and separate areas for face-to-face interviews will enabling recruiters and candidates to talk directly and effectively.

You can fill out your candidate (or employer) profile on the Monaco Pour l’Emploi website, as of now.

Practical information:

When: 24 February 2024

24 February 2024 Times: 9 am to 6 pm

9 am to 6 pm Where: Grimaldi Forum, espace Diaghilev

Grimaldi Forum, espace Diaghilev Access: free of charge for visitors

free of charge for visitors Booking is required via the event’s official website

More information on the Monaco Pour l’Emploi LinkedIn page.

