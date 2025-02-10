Prince Albert II supports creation of museum in Drôme

The mayor of Bathernay, Denis Deroux, plans to build a museum around the former stately home of a Grimaldi family ancestor ©MonacoInfo

The museum will tell the epic tale of Imbert de Bathernay, an ancestor of the Grimaldis.

In December 2024, Prince Albert II confirmed his interest in historic heritage by providing €50,000 in financial support to the municipality of Bathernay, in the Drôme département of France.

The contribution is to help finance an ambitious project to build a museum about Imbert de Bathernay, a key figure 15th century figure. An advisor to the Kings of France and a distant ancestor of the Grimaldi family, he played a decisive role in the affairs of the French court.

Listed as a Grimaldi Historic Site in May 2023, Bathernay, a small village of around 250 inhabitants in the northern hills of the Drôme, is getting ready to promote its rich past.

The project involves building the museum around the recently restored former stately residence – the birthplace of Imbert de Bathernay, whose influence extended to the lineage of the Grimaldi dynasty.

The building, which has been listed as a historic monument since 1921, will serve as a base for a series of exhibitions and historical re-enactments.

The museum will feature artefacts, documents and interactive reconstructions from medieval and modern times. An open-air theatre with a capacity of around 100 seats is also part of the project.

The aim is to showcase the strong historical ties between Monaco and Bathernay.

The official opening of the museum is scheduled for 2026, with Prince Albert II due to attend.

