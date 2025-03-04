March in Monaco: shows, exhibitions and outings to discover

The fine weather is gradually beginning to return to the Riviera, and there are plenty of events in the pipeline. The March programme includes laughter, culture, and a derby match!

With shows, exhibitions, and major sporting events, the Principality promises a lively month of March. Our selection will help you make the most of the early spring in Monaco and the surrounding area.

Not to be missed

In the Principality, March is synonymous with the Printemps des Arts (Spring Arts) festival. Monaco’s cultural venues will be filled with concerts, screenings and orchestral performances. And under 25s go free!

The Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo 2025 Festival pays tribute to composer Pierre Boulez

Les Sérinissimes de l’Humour are back at the Grimaldi Forum! From 12 to 15 March, Philippe Lelouche, Michel Boujenah and Bun Hay Mean will be providing the laughs.

And let’s not forget the Serenissima Comedy Club, an exuberant evening of stand-up comedy featuring young talent, on 14 March. Tickets are already on sale!

For families

A brand new museum has opened in Nice: le Musée de l’Illusion! We tested it out for you and the experience was rather… disconcerting. A mind-boggling experience for all ages.

Step into the upside-down living room © Monaco Tribune

On 29 March, the Oceanographic Museum in Monaco unveils its brand new exhibition “MEDITERRANÉE 2050.” The immersive exhibition is designed to raise awareness and inspire action: it takes visitors or all ages on an odyssey through space and time across the Mediterranean.

Unusual

Will you have the luck of the Irish at the Café de Paris Casino? To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, it is running a lucky wheel from 14 to 17 March with a guaranteed win at every turn! There’s plenty of entertainment in store, including a DJ and chocolate coins in a magic cauldron!

Sport

On the sports side, rugby will be in the spotlight in the Principality this month. Throughout the day on 15 March, a giant screen will be set up at the La Condamine market so you can follow the Six Nations tournament!

The event is organised by Monaco Town Council in collaboration with the Rugby section of the Association Sportive de Monaco © Mairie de Monaco

The Monaco Basket Association women’s team will be playing a gala match in the Salle Gaston-Médecin on 8 March to mark International Women’s Rights Day: a decisive match from a sporting point of view, but also an event with a strong social message.

Monaco Basket Association – Ambitions Girondines: big clash in support of women’s rights

As for the men, the Roca Team will have two vital Betclic Elite matches against Paris Basketball and ASVEL on 9 and 22 March respectively, again at Gaston-Mèdecin. In the Euroleague, they will play host to Turkey’s Fenerbahce on the 20th. There is only one football match scheduled at the Louis II Stadium this month, but what a match… AS Monaco will host neighbours Nice in a derby that promises to be electric and crucial for the top of the table. Head over to the stadium on Saturday 29 at 9.05 pm to cheer on the Red and Whites who will be out for revenge.

AS Monaco suffered their first defeat of the season in the away leg at Nice © AS Monaco

A new experience this month

A comedy club with a Belgian twist! The SMAKELIJK! Comedy Club at the Méridien Beach Plaza welcomes 3 up-and-coming names in Belgian comedy .

Sarah Lélé, Pierre-Emmanuel alias P.E. and Sacha Ferra will all be in the Principality on the weekend of 7-8 March © SMAKELIJK! COMEDY CLUB

Practical info

Preparations for the Monaco Grand Prix are in full swing. After maintenance work on the circuit in February, the grandstands and infrastructure began on Monday 3 March. The Principality is gradually being transformed to host the races in May.

Monaco’s Government invites you to discover Mareterra. Take a guided tour and go behind the scenes of Monaco’s new eco-responsible district.

Now one of the Principality’s top attractions, the Government is offering a free guided tour of Mareterra © Monaco Tribune

An opportunity to talk about how the construction process, the challenges faced and what went on behind the scenes of this fascinating project. Meet at 2pm on Place Princesse Gabriella in front of the “Quatre Lances” sculpture on Wednesdays 5, 12 and 19 March.