Stay on only luxury ship to moor at Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Mooring in the legendary Port Hercule, the EXPLORA II promises a unique experience with relaxation and exclusive entertainment and services on board an incredible ship © GooTickets

From 21 to 26 May, the EXPLORA II, the latest ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, will be the most prestigious vessel at the Monaco Grand Prix. The sumptuous yacht, moored just 150 metres from the famous circuit, will be offering an unprecedented experience to its privileged guests. Total immersion, breathtaking views and five-star service: that’s what you’re promised for the – hefty – price tag.

For its first visit to the Principality, the EXPLORA II will be giving passengers the chance to follow the Monegasque Grand Prix like nowhere else. On board ship, five luxury spas, six top-class restaurants and 461 magnificent suites will provide the ultimate in comfort in between the Formula 1 action.

Advertising

© Explora Journeys

Rates for five nights and six days start at €11,290 per person for a classic suite, rising to €147,200 for the most exclusive accommodation. VIP access, including seats in Grandstand 2 or in the prestigious Paddock Club™, can be included, at an extra charge, to turn this already outstanding stay into the perfect F1 experience for the keenest motorsport fans.

© Explora Journeys

Formula 1: FIA officially decides mandatory double stop at Monaco GP

Port Hercule exclusive

Moored alongside the Rainier-III breakwater, the EXPLORA II obtained the exclusive right to drop anchor over the GP period thanks to negotiations by MSC Crosières. The company has been a global partner of Formula 1 since 2022, which might explain this absolutely unique opportunity.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali is delighted: “The arrival of EXPLORA II to the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time will offer fans a truly unique and luxury experience that will make this iconic event even more special.”

© Explora Journeys

Rallye de Monte-Carlo, E-Prix, Grand Prix… All the motorsport events you won’t want to miss in Monaco in 2025