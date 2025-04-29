Cocteau and Moretti in new exhibition at Marius Monaco

The Marius Monaco restaurant on Port Hercule is launching a new cultural initiative called “THE ART OF STORYTELLING”.

The project, dreamed up by the restaurant’s general manager, Raphaël Rouget, aims to bring art and gastronomy together through monthly exhibitions presented in the restaurant’s different areas, both indoors and on the terrace. Paintings, photos, sculptures… visitors can discover works by well-known or emerging artists.

During April, the restaurant is exhibiting a series of original lithographs from L’Âge du Verseau (the Age of Aquarius), a work created jointly by Jean Cocteau and Raymond Moretti. The two artists met in Villefranche-sur-Mer in the late 1950s. Jean Cocteau suggested to Raymond Moretti that they work together on an original project based on the astrological age of Aquarius.

In their joint work, painted in the Victorine studios in Nice, each signed one half the canvas: Cocteau on the left, Moretti on the right. Cocteau’s Taureaux (bulls) series is also part of the exhibition.

Jean Cocteau and Raymond Moretti Victorine Studios © Institut national de l’audiovisuel

At the same time, Marius Monaco plans to enhance its guests’ experience with jazz and R&B concerts, signature cocktails, regular happy hours and even a chauffeur service that boasts classic cars.

In May, the sculptor Marcos Marin will take over, with a collection to do with the world of Formula 1.

