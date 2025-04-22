“It’s not about moments — it’s about momentum”: Inside AS Monaco’s EuroLeague ambitions

The president views the club as more than just a sports team but as a value-generating entity for multiple stakeholders © AS Monaco Basketball

As the Roca Team prepares to face Barcelona in the EuroLeague playoffs, AS Monaco’s President Alekszej Fedoricsev reveals the strategic vision behind the Principality’s meteoric rise in European basketball.

In a significant milestone for French basketball, AS Monaco Basketball begins its fourth consecutive EuroLeague playoff campaign this week, hosting FC Barcelona at Gaston Médecin on Wednesday evening.

The Roca Team, having established itself as one of Europe’s most consistent forces with three straight top-four finishes, now faces a formidable opponent in their quest to reach the Final Four in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of this pivotal series, Monaco Tribune spoke with the club’s President Alekszej Fedoricsev about the team’s remarkable journey, their matchup with Barcelona, and the long-term vision that has transformed AS Monaco into a EuroLeague powerhouse.

President, how would you describe the upcoming series?

We’re about to face one of the most established brands in European sports and that’s an exciting benchmark for any organisation.

Barça has an elite track record and knows how to perform when the stakes are highest. Their results against top-tier EuroLeague teams this season – seven wins out of eight – speak to their consistency and competitive DNA.

They’ve been playing fluid, high-impact basketball since February, and for us, the task will be to control pace, limit their transition, and manage the isolation threats posed by players like Punter and Parker. Rebounding on the defensive end will be a key part of that.

Historically, we win when we control the tempo. Most of our victories this season have come when we held opponents under 80 points and that will again be our goal.

But against a team like Barça, it’s not just about stopping them, it’s about having balance. In the playoffs, consistency on both ends of the court is the only formula for success.

We’re building a club and an organisation with a long-term horizon

How would you describe this EuroLeague campaign so far?

To me, this season is part of a much larger arc, one that reflects both the ambition and the discipline behind this project.

Since joining the EuroLeague in 2021, we haven’t just qualified for the playoffs every year. We’re the only club to finish Top 4 three seasons in a row. That kind of consistency doesn’t happen by chance – it’s the result of vision, structure, and a relentless drive to improve.

Our 61.8% win rate ranks second among all active EuroLeague teams, just behind Real Madrid. That’s a meaningful metric – it shows we’re not only competitive but helping to define the standard of excellence in this league.

This is not about short-term highs or isolated achievements. We’re building a club and an organisation with a long-term horizon – one that contributes tangible value, both on and off the court.

We've sold more games than ever this season

Monaco vs Barça – what a fantastic matchup! Both games are already sold out?

Yes, the demand has been incredible. But what matters most is why.

Full arenas are not our objective – they’re a consequence of consistent, high-quality work. When you operate with discipline, deliver a top-level experience, and engage meaningfully with your community, the market responds.

We’ve sold more games than ever this season, and that’s a signal. It shows that the Principality is ready. That this team has earned the attention.

People aren’t just buying tickets – they’re buying into a project. A story. An identity. That’s the strongest validation we could hope for.

When I’m near the bench, it’s because I want every player and coach to feel supported

Mr. Fedoricsev, you’re increasingly visible courtside at away games. What motivated your vocal ‘Monaco’ response to the Olympiacos crowd

For me, presence matters. Not just as chairman, but as someone fully invested in the team’s journey.

When I’m near the bench, it’s because I want every player and coach to feel supported. Not from a distance, but up close.

In Athens – and in many other arenas – I do the same. It’s not about provocation; it’s about belief. We belong here. We’re not intimidated by big names, big crowds, or big stages.

We come with ambition, with energy, and with the mindset to compete at the highest level wherever that may be.

There’s a clear game plan for the playoff series against Barcelona © AS Monaco Basketball

How do you feel about Coach Spanoulis heading into his first-ever EuroLeague playoffs?

Vassilis has always thrived in high-stakes environments. As a player, he was defined by moments under pressure and now, as a coach, you can already see those same qualities.

He’s fearless, yes, but also calm and strategic. Every time we speak, I’m impressed by the way he reads the game. He sees it like a chessboard, always thinking two or three moves ahead.

Some will talk about experience. I’m more interested in ability, in intelligence, and in character and I believe he has all three. He’s earned this moment, and I’m excited to see how he leads.

The President repeatedly emphasises that AS Monaco’s basketball project is built on sustainability © AS Monaco Basketball

Many experts rate Daniel Theis as the best in-season signing in the EuroLeague this year. What’s your take?

Daniel has been a fantastic addition and not just in terms of basketball, but in terms of alignment with our values.

From day one, he was ready to contribute, to lead, and to embrace the team-first mentality we’ve built here. His defensive IQ, his physicality, and his leadership have made a clear difference.

But what stands out most is his mindset. After eight years in the NBA, he didn’t come to relax – he came to work, to win, and to help elevate this project. That speaks volumes. He’s not only added quality – he’s helped raise the standard internally.

I believe AS Monaco brings something meaningful to the EuroLeague

What motivates such significant personal and financial commitment with no expected return?

I invest when I believe in a product, when I see something with the potential to evolve, grow, and add value to its ecosystem.

That’s exactly how I see this project. I believe AS Monaco brings something meaningful to the EuroLeague, a unique identity, a new energy, and a commitment to building something sustainable.

We don’t think in terms of short-term rewards. We think in terms of value creation, for the Principality, for the league, for the fans, and for the sport.

This product has all the ingredients necessary to succeed. We want to be part of that success, and we want to help drive it forward with ambition, consistency, and purpose.

We grow with every game, every ticket sold, every partnership signed

President, how far is Abu Dhabi?

Geographically, about 5,000 kilometers. Competitively, just three wins.

But more importantly, whether we reach the Final Four or not, our perspective doesn’t change. We’re here to build something long-lasting, something that adds value year after year.

Of course, we compete to win. But more than that, we grow with every game, every ticket sold, every partnership signed.

This is a long-term project. It’s not about moments – it’s about momentum.

Daghe Munegu!