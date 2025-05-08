8 Principality coworking spaces to try out

Very popular with workers, Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the Principality’s coworking spaces and what they have to offer.

1. The Office Monaco

© The Office Monaco

The Office is in fact several offices in Monaco. In the Fontvieille district to be precise, where The Office 1, 2 and 3 are located side by side. The group provides open spaces along with private offices that can be rented for unlimited use. Internet connection, printer, meeting rooms, kitchen with self-service drinks and taking mail deliveries are just some of the services provided by The Office.

As for prices, a day at the Office will cost you €20 (excl. VAT), or just €10 if you’re a student! The private offices are available from €1,750 per month, but you can expect to pay several hundred euros less for a package with access to an open space.

L’Albu, 17 Avenue Albert II, 98000 Monaco

2. Wojo Monaco – Novotel Monte-Carlo

© Wojo Novotel Monte-Carlo

Ideally situated close to Monaco station (Monte-Carlo exit), the Novotel coworking space can be booked by the hour or by the day. Although smaller in size, it is still well equipped for anyone who wants to work there. There are several tables, chairs and armchairs, as well as a printer and an internet connection. If you need a quick break, the hotel bar is just a staircase away. Private offices are available.

Price-wise, an hour’s work will cost you €5, a half-day €15 and a full day €25, all excluding VAT. Company subscriptions are available, giving access to Wojo areas in other French cities as well as to the Novotel Monte-Carlo swimming pool and gym.

16 Bd Princesse Charlotte, 98000 Monaco

3. IBC Monaco

© IBC Monaco

Also located in the Fontvieille district, IBC Monaco boasts private offices, an open space, meeting rooms and creative spaces. While the private offices are accessible 24/7, the open space is open from Monday to Friday, 8.30 am to 6pm. A terrace is available, as well as a kitchen for refreshments and a gym to unwind after a busy day.

In terms of prices, a day’s work will cost you €30 excl. VAT. A wide range of packages and deals are available, with prices varying depending on whether or not the coworker is Monegasque.

3rd & 8th floors Les Industries 5 bis, Rue de l’Industrie, 98000, Monaco

4. Monte-Carlo Business Center

The third MCBC Business Centre has harbour views © Bruno Galli

No doubt the most upmarket one on our list, the Monte-Carlo Business Centre owes its reputation to its prime location in the heart of the Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, in the Carré d’Or district. A third site was opened a few days before the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2025, in the Luciana building on Monaco harbour. High-speed internet, open space, meeting room, lunch area, reception, secure printing… The coworking space has everything you might need.

A day’s work in an open space area will cost you €40, €25 for half a day or €10 for an hour, all excl. VAT. A number of monthly deals start from €2,800.

Le Luciana, 3 avenue JF Kennnedy, 98000 Monaco

5. Werock Monaco

© Werock Monaco

Located in the Carré d’Or district, Werock provides office and open space rental, domiciliation and administrative assistance for all types of companies. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30 pm, and all week for its private offices.

A day in a coworking space will cost you €25 excl. VAT, and deals start from €250 excl. VAT per month for Monegasque start-ups!

3 avenue Saint Charles, 98000 Monaco

6. ABC Business Center

© Workin Space

Located near Monaco station and handy for Fontvieille, ABC has 6 separate offices between 10m2 and 30m2, available 24/7 when rented. 25 open-plan workstations are also available for anyone who wishes to domicile their company in the Principality. A meeting room is also available with TV installed, as well as a relaxation area and a refreshment lounge.

In terms of prices, the meeting room, which can accommodate up to 10 people, costs €35 per hour, €140 for half a day and €270 for a full day, all excl. VAT. A number of monthly deals are also available.

5/7 Rue du Castelleretto, 98000 Monaco

7. Regus

© Regus Monte-Carlo

Regus provides private offices and open spaces for companies in France, around the world and in Monaco. The Monaco premises boasts very spacious and bright rooms. Available on request, they are very comfortable.

Price-wise, access to the coworking space costs from €245 excluding VAT per month, and €499 per month for access to a private office in addition.

74 Boulevard d’Italie Monte Carlo Sun, 98 000 Monaco

8. AAACS – Centre d’affaires

© AAACS – Centres d’affaires

AAACS has been offering office space for rent in the Principality since 2010, at four different addresses, one of which is at One Monte-Carlo. The offices are fully equipped, can be shared and can also be used to domicile your company.

In terms of prices, the exclusive office is available from €1,500 excl. VAT per month. Other terms are available, with prices varying depending on Monegasque nationality.