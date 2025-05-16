Princess Charlene attends mass in honour of Lorenzo Renou

A mass was held in honour of Lorenzo Renou, the promising young AS Monaco basketball player, on Thursday afternoon at Monaco Cathedral.

Princess Charlene wanted to attend the ceremony along with the young man’s family. She was joined by the late young basketball player’s team-mates, players from the Roca Team and members of the club’s staff and management. Many of the Principality’s dignitaries were also present.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

Aged 17, Lorenzo Renou was considered one of Monegasque basketball’s promising players. A hard-working student who came top of his class in ‘Première STMG’ at the Lycée Albert Ier, he was also fully committed to his dream of becoming a professional player. A former member of Bordeaux Étudiants Club Basket, he left his native region to join AS Monaco Basket. He played in the Nationale 3 and Espoirs teams.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The tragedy occurred on the night of Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 May, on the A8 motorway, as the team was returning from a match against Terres Froides. The minibus carrying the players and staff was involved in an accident that claimed Lorenzo’s life. Five other people were injured.

The news rocked Monaco. Prince Albert II reacted in an official statement, expressing his “deep sadness” and condolences to the young player’s family. A minute’s silence was observed in his honour on Sunday evening before the Betclic Elite match between the Roca Team and Bourg-en-Bresse at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

On Thursday, the Monegasque community came together to bid him farewell. Many students from the Lycée Albert I were present at the ceremony. An online fundraiser has been set up for the benefit of Lorenzo’s family.

