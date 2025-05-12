Monaco's Best
In brief

Princely Twins reach new spiritual milestone in Cathedral

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 12 May 2025
1 minute read
Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace
A decade after their memorable christening, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella returned to Monaco Cathedral for their First Communion, continuing in the Catholic tradition that is so central to the Principality’s identity.

There appears to be a mysterious geometry of time in the  Monegasque calendar. Ten years separate two sacred events: the solemn baptism on 10 May 2015 and the first sacrament celebrated this May weekend in 2025. The cathedral once again welcomed the princely children, now aged ten.

In pictures: Princely Twins christened 10 years ago to the day

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace
© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Sibling fellowship

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were a touching image of sibling bonding in their immaculate robes. The Princess gently held hands with her brother, in a gesture that transcends protocol and demonstrates the affection they share. Accompanied by their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the Twins took this spiritual step with “faith and contemplation”, in the words of the Prince’s Palace.

In the Principality, where Catholicism remains the official state religion, each sacrament has both a private and a public dimension. Like their mother Princess Charlene, who converted on the eve of her wedding, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are carrying on a centuries-old Grimaldi dynasty tradition with regard to the Catholic faith.