In pictures: Princely Twins christened 10 years ago to the day

On 10 May 2015, Monaco Cathedral was a place of celebration as it hosted a symbolic event: the christening of Hereditary Prince Jacques and his sister, Princess Gabriella. Ten years on, and the day after the election of the new Pontiff, we take a look back at a memorable ceremony.

A few months after their birth on 10 December 2014, the Princely Twins Jacques and Gabriella, then aged 5 months, were officially welcomed into the Catholic faith with a solemn christening. The ceremony was both traditional and modern, with a host of guests, sumptuous floral decorations and strong support from the population.

Archbishop Bernard Barsi officiated at the ceremony © Pool Prince’s Palace, Monaco

There was a 21-gun salute as the procession made its way into the cathedral. The interior was lavishly decorated for the occasion, with 6,000 white flowers, including roses, lilies, lilies of the valley, broom and peonies. A message from Pope Francis was read at the end of the Mass.

The children’s godparents were chosen from those close to the princely families:

For Prince Jacques: Christopher Le Vine Jr. (Prince Albert II’s American cousin) and Diane de Polignac Nigra (a cousin on Prince Rainier’s side).

For Princess Gabriella: Gareth Wittstock (Princess Charlene’s brother) and Nerine Pienaar (wife of François Pienaar, a close friend of the Princess).

© Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco © Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco © Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco

Following the ceremony, Prince Jacques was made a Grand Cross of the Order of Grimaldi, while Princess Gabriella was appointed Grand Officer.

Many spectators waited for the Princely Family in front of the Cathedral, at the end of the ceremony

© Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco

After the religious ceremony, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene spent time with the Monegasques and spectators who had gathered in large numbers on the Place du Palais. The Prince and Princess waved to the crowds, smiling and chatting with the locals, in a friendly and festive atmosphere.

A unique moment that will remain in the Principality’s collective memory © Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco

Hundreds of visitors gathered on a festive and sunny Place du Palais to greet the Princely Family, who decided to walk back to the Palace to meet the crowds.

© Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco © Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco © Pool Prince’s Palace de Monaco

