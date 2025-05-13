Top Marques 2025: record attendance and million-dollar sales for 20th edition

The 20th anniversary edition of the Monegasque show was a huge commercial success, confirming its status as a must-attend event in the hypercar and classic car world.

The Grimaldi Forum was the setting for exceptional engines and seven-figure transactions over the four days of the show. With 190 vehicles on display and almost a hundred exhibitors, the 2025 edition attracted a huge crowd of enthusiasts and wealthy buyers. This is reflected in the growing media coverage of the event, with hundreds of journalists and content creators in attendance.

Prince Albert II got behind the wheel of a car that was unveiled by influencer GMK. © Top Marques

Thirteen world premieres, the Prince in attendance

The inauguration by Prince Albert II on 8 May set the tone with the unveiling of several world premieres, including the spectacular Spanish Rubau hypercar and the Monaco edition of Laffite Automobili’s LM1, which bears the sovereign’s personal stamp. The Monegasque influencer GMK’s personalised supercars also received a lot of attention, reinforcing the show’s digital dimension.

© Top Marques

Unprecedented sales

The exhibitors reported exceptional sales, with several transactions breaking the million euro barrier. The commercial success extends beyond the automotive sector to include the watchmaking and luxury jewellery sectors, both of which were present at the show. The VIP preview cocktail party on 7 May, sponsored by zondacrypto, played a pivotal role in those sales figures, as it put sellers and potential buyers in touch with each other.

Celebrities galore

The show was also graced by the presence of many well-known figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment. From Formula 1 drivers like Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso to footballing legends like Robert Pirès and world-renowned motoring influencers, Top Marques confirmed its status as a must-attend social event.

Buoyed by this success, the organisers have already announced an even more ambitious 2026 edition, from 6 to 10 May 2026. Several global launches have already been confirmed.