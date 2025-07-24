French Fly Air: Menton’s skies abuzz with aerobatics aces

The town of Menton is set to become an exceptional aerial theatre with demonstrations that promise an unforgettable spectacle for all ages.

As we commemorate and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Liberation this year, the town of Menton will be hosting French Fly Air on Sunday 3 August 2025, an exceptional aerial event organised by the Menton Tourist Office and Bleuciel Airshow.

With aerobatics and ‘smoke’ trails, the skies over Menton are set to become a playground for the most agile pilots: the ambassadors of the French Air and Space Force, the Equipe de Voltige and the Patrouille de France will be criss-crossing in a technical display. The event will put a spotlight in particular on Captain Florent Oddon, world aerobatics champion in 2024 and reigning French champion.

An immersive aeronautics village

From Friday 1 August, an Aeronautics Village will be set up on the Esplanade Francis Palmero from 3.30 pm to 10pm. Around a life-size Alphajet, simulators and stands will provide a miniature air base for visitors to discover the fascinating world of aviation. This exhibition will also give the public a chance to find out more about the professions and missions of the Air and Space Force.

Practical details

Aerial demonstrations:

Sunday 3 August 2025

Times: 4pm to 5pm (weather permitting)

Location: Promenade du Soleil

Meet the pilots:

5.40 pm

Venue: Stage bus next to the Casino Barrière

Aeronautics village:

From 1 to 3 August 2025

Times: 3.30 pm to 10 pm

Venue: Esplanade Francis Palmero

Recommendations on how to get there:

ZOU train: service every 15 minutes, station 200m from the event

Bus route 600: Menton ↔ Monaco ↔ Nice

For more information, check out www.menton.fr/french-flyair.html