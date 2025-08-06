Electric scooters: immediate ban for under-14s

The Prince's Government has just amended the regulations governing the use of electric scooters and electric bicycles by youngsters © All rights reserved

The Principality now requires a minimum age of 14 and compulsory training to operate electric vehicles.

From now on, children under the age of 14 will no longer be able to use an electric scooter or electric bike on public roads. The radical measure is set to make a major change to how these means of transport are used on Monegasque streets, as many teenagers use the vehicles on a daily basis to get around.

The new regulations also stipulate training prior to use. Over 14s must have undergone road safety training and hold the Attestation Scolaire de Sécurité Routière (ASSR), level 1 or 2, or the AM licence, before being authorised to use the vehicles. The certification, which is already part of the Monegasque school curricula, makes it easier to implement these new provisions.

Mandatory helmets

The reform is all about prevention. Although accidents involving these vehicles are still rare in Monaco, the speed of which they are capable (up to 25 km/h) and the young age of some of their users represent “a clear risk factor.” The measure is in line with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council’s recommendations, and draws on practices already in place in neighbouring countries. The Prince’s Government is also making helmets mandatory, a measure that applies to all users of electric scooters and cyclists under the age of 18 on electric bicycles.