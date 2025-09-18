Mike James, Strazel’s return, new arena and recruits, objectives: the Roca Team gets back to work

Last season’s European runners-up, AS Monaco Basket, launched its 2025-2026 season with a press conference at the Café de la Rotonde, in Monaco’s casino.

Alongside President Alekszej Fedoricsev and General Manager Oleksiy Yefimov, several of the team’s players – Matthew Strazel, Alpha Diallo and star recruit Nikola Mirotic – spoke about the club’s ambitions.

AS Monaco Basket set out its objectives, four days before its official opening game against Boulazac in the Supercup. With the arrival of Nikola Mirotic, Matthew Strazel back at 100% and plans for a new arena in the Principality, the Roca Team is showing it’s out to conquer.

Mike James: to stay or not to stay, that is the question

After a mixed season of ups and downs, the American point guard’s future and his status as captain are uncertain heading into the new season. Regarding the captaincy, President Alekszej Fedoricsev answered the question himself: “That’s never my decision, it’s always the team’s decision. The team will choose the captain.”

Alekszej Fedoricsev is waiting for his new captain © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

As for the American star’s dedication, General Manager Oleksiy Yefimov spoke in reassuring terms: “I believe he is fully committed. He’s hungry, he’s motivated, he’s ready. We didn’t have to convince him to wear the ASM shirt. The whole dressing room thinks the same, we all have the same objective.”

Euroleague MVP in 2019, the Spanish international, who has previously played for the Chicago Bulls, brings all his experience to a squad that is high on ambition. “At 34, I want to win, and that’s why I came here. I see this club as very ambitious, with big goals, wanting to build something special.”

He has never won a title in the EuroLeague, despite his immense list of achievements, and he shares that objective with his new team-mates. “We have two MVPs in the team, but we’re missing the trophy.” Having already played at Gaston Médecin several times, especially with Milan, the strong winger said he had fond memories of a venue where he played several “good games”, after which he was gently teased by his new team-mate Alpha Diallo “and some not so good ones.”

Matthew Strazel, a leader at heart

Strazel was called up to the French squad for this summer’s Eurobasket, but had to leave his team-mates prematurely due to injury. It was a very frustrating time: “It was one of the first times in my entire career that I’ve missed an event because of injury. But that’s behind me.”

“I’m back at 100%,” said Matthew Strazel after an eventful summer © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

Ambitious and determined, voted last season’s MVP by the supporters, he is confident, but stayed vague about a potential future captaincy. “I don’t know if it’s my team yet… I want to become one of the leaders in the team so that I can take it as far as possible.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Supercup, the Frenchman has confirmed that he will be on the Rolland-Garros court against Boulazac.

The new arena project

AS Monaco Basket president Alekszej Fedoricsev told us this summer, “the time is right to build beyond the game.” The project for a new venue in the Principality is moving forward. “We share a common vision with the government. We’re working on it and we see a clear path to get there. In July, we had a meeting with the government where we presented our early ideas,” Yefimov said.

The General Manager said that the new arena would be multifunctional. “Basketball will only be an ambassador that can open the door. We want to create something that the whole Principality can benefit from, something that’s a win-win for everyone.”

An even more ambitious Roca Team

Having been in pursuit of the Euroleague for four years now, AS Monaco Basket aims to be ambitious on all fronts. “Everyone wants to win the EuroLeague. We want to prove that everything that has happened in the last four years was deserved and did not happen by accident. But we will also be focused on domestic competitions: LNB, Supercup, Leaders’ Cup. We want to win, whatever the competition,” declared Yefimov, echoed by Alpha Diallo. “Since the project began, our goals have been very high. Continuing to be at the top level will always be our objective, and then winning.”

Alpha Diallo is one of the team’s key players © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

The General Manager also spoke about the mercato. New arrivals Serbian Nemanja Nedovic, David Michineau and the return of Yoan Makoundou on loan, have strengthened the squad: “With the Euroleague down to 20 teams, we have had to beef up the squad and make sure everyone was ready. It’s going to be a real marathon.”



The first test will be this weekend with the Supercup, before the EuroLeague takes up again at Gaston-Médecin on 1 October against Kaunas, then against Dubai Basketball on 3 October. In the league, Monaco heads to Le Portel on 28 September and hosts Chalon on 5 October.