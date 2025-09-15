Monaco buses to run free services during major events

The Prince’s Government has announced that public transport will be free of charge during major events, in a bid to ease congestion in the Principality’s already crowded streets.

With visitor numbers surging during headline occasions, Monaco is adapting its transport strategy. The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) will now provide free services during the course of large-scale events that typically bring traffic to a standstill.

First rollout in September 2025

The initiative will launch with the Monaco Yacht Show 2025, running from 19 September to 1 October. The unusually long free-travel window will cover not only the show itself, but also the set-up and dismantling phases, along with Luxe Pack Monaco, which takes place immediately afterwards. It’s a practical approach, designed to reflect the real needs of both passengers and professionals.

Expanded calendar for 2026

From next year, the measure will apply to Monaco’s flagship events, including:

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (tennis)

Historic Grand Prix of Monaco

Monaco E-Prix (Formula E)

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

La Vuelta (cycling)

The CAM will release precise dates and practical details closer to each event.

Extra services to meet demand

Developed in consultation with the National Council, the plan will make use of the existing CAM network, with additional services laid on during peak periods. The goal is to provide a viable alternative to private cars at times when parking is scarce and roads are gridlocked or rerouted to accommodate events.