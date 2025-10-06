CREM meet-up at Parc Paysager des Salines

The Club des Résidents Étrangers de Monaco kicked off its season with a cocktail party in the verdant setting of the Parc Paysager des Salines.

On 17 September, 150 CREM members discovered the Parc Paysager des Salines, a public area located above the eponymous car park at the entrance to Monaco. It was the very first event to be held in a venue planted with centuries-old olive trees, and boasting a panoramic view over the whole of the Principality. It was an opportunity for foreign residents to get together after the summer break in an unusual setting, far from the traditional Monegasque venues. The club wanted its members to discover a unique spot in Monaco. The Robuchon Monaco staff provided the culinary delights, inspired by the four corners of the world, accompanied by a festive musical atmosphere.

©Ilan Dehé – Renaud Olivier

© Ilan Dehé – Renaud Olivier

As night fell, guests were treated to an exceptional natural show, providing an atmosphere that was both warm and refined for the members’ first get-together of the season. Between century-old olive trees and a Mediterranean panorama, members were able to converse and build relationships in a unique setting. This initiative is part of the club’s drive to offer its members original experiences that showcase Monegasque heritage. The Parc des Salines now joins the list of unusual venues used by CREM for its events.

For more information: www.club-residents-etrangers-monaco.com