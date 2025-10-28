Rokethon 2025: walk your dogs alongside Princess Charlene to help animals

On Sunday 2 November, the Chapiteau de Fontvieille will host a joyful and cause-driven event where owners and dogs walk side by side in a campaign against abandonment.

A walk to give a voice to the voiceless

The Principality is getting set for a day of kindness and action. From 10 am, Princess Charlene will mark the start of the Rokethon Race, a symbolic walk around the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. Each lap completed by the owner-dog duos (1 km) will increase the contribution donated to the partner charities.

“An animal is a living being, not an object. Abandonment is suffering,” said Sylvia Sermenghi, president and founder of Rokethon Monaco. “Our mission is to give a voice to those who have none.”

Participation is free with donations of €2 per lap completed. Proceeds will go to the Société Protectrice des Animaux de Monaco (SPA – animal protection society), Un Brin de Chance (Nice) and Nos Amis pour la Vie (Marrakesh).

Activities, parade and festivities all day

After the walk, participants will enjoy some canine community spirit at Woofest, an activity village created by Lucas Bérullier, founder of the festival. “Our goal is to strengthen the bond between humans and animals through play and emotion,” he said. On the programme: agility, cani-paddle, ball pools, competitions and a big raffle in support of shelters.

Woofest promises to be one of the highlights of the day. Earlier this month, the festival achieved resounding success in Nice, gathering nearly 10,000 participants and a crowd of more than 100,000 spectators on the Promenade des Anglais.

Visitors in Monaco will also be able to immortalise their canine companionship at Toni Meneguzzo’s photography studio and enjoy the parade “Walk me home and love me fur-ever”, where models and adoptable dogs will walk together in ethical outfits.

A day to adopt and engage

SPA Monaco, which is chaired by Princess Charlene, will host an adoption stand throughout the day. “We will present dogs wearing an ‘Adopt Me’ bib with a QR code,” explains Virginie Lavagna, general director of SPA. “Adopting is a real commitment, but also an immense joy. Our shelters are overflowing with wonderful animals waiting for their families.”

For Sylvia Sermenghi, the upcoming second edition of the event confirms the momentum of a growing community: “The more of us who walk, the greater the impact of our actions. Together, let’s make the voice of the voiceless heard.”

Chapiteau de Fontvieille, Monaco

Sunday 2 November 2025, from 10 am

Free entry with donation — come walk, run and share the love… with your dogs!