130 years of Monegasque automotive history to be unveiled at the Grimaldi Forum in 2026
Next summer, the Grimaldi Forum will dedicate a major exhibition to the historic relationship between Monaco and the automobile.
The Monegasque cultural institution has announced that advance ticket sales will open on 1 December for this retrospective, titled Monaco et l’Automobile, de 1893 à nos jours / Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the Present Day, which will run from 1 July to 6 September 2026. Spanning 4,000 square metres, the event will bring together dozens of iconic vehicles and previously unseen archives covering 130 years of mechanical passion. It forms part of the Grimaldi Forum’s 25th anniversary programme, which features several large-scale productions this season.
An exceptional collection of rare vehicles
Over fifty legendary cars will be on display, tracing the evolution of the automobile on Monegasque soil. From the earliest concours d’élégance to modern Formula 1 cars and Rallye Monte-Carlo legends, the exhibition will showcase every facet of this century-old heritage.
A prestigious curator
Rodolphe Rapetti, General Heritage Curator, is overseeing the exhibition. The project is supported by the Automobile Club de Monaco, a cornerstone of the Principality’s motor sport scene for over a century.
“Never before has an exhibition of such scale been devoted to the unique relationship between the Principality and the automobile,” the preview information reads. The event also promises access to previously unseen archives.
The exhibition will also highlight the historical link between the Princely Family and the automotive world. The passion for motoring, passed down from generation to generation, runs through Monaco’s modern history — from the development of its road infrastructure to the major international sporting events hosted by the Principality.
Practical details
- Open from 1 July to 6 September 2026 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.
- Tickets available at grimaldiforum.com or by phone on +377 99 99 30 00.