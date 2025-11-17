130 years of Monegasque automotive history to be unveiled at the Grimaldi Forum in 2026

Among the highlights will be a Bugatti 35B that took part in the 1929 Monaco Grand Prix, from the collections of the Nationales Automuseum © Xavier de Nombel

Next summer, the Grimaldi Forum will dedicate a major exhibition to the historic relationship between Monaco and the automobile.

The Monegasque cultural institution has announced that advance ticket sales will open on 1 December for this retrospective, titled Monaco et l’Automobile, de 1893 à nos jours / Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the Present Day, which will run from 1 July to 6 September 2026. Spanning 4,000 square metres, the event will bring together dozens of iconic vehicles and previously unseen archives covering 130 years of mechanical passion. It forms part of the Grimaldi Forum’s 25th anniversary programme, which features several large-scale productions this season.

An exceptional collection of rare vehicles

Over fifty legendary cars will be on display, tracing the evolution of the automobile on Monegasque soil. From the earliest concours d’élégance to modern Formula 1 cars and Rallye Monte-Carlo legends, the exhibition will showcase every facet of this century-old heritage.

Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid Studiobilder © Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd

A prestigious curator

Rodolphe Rapetti, General Heritage Curator, is overseeing the exhibition. The project is supported by the Automobile Club de Monaco, a cornerstone of the Principality’s motor sport scene for over a century.

“Never before has an exhibition of such scale been devoted to the unique relationship between the Principality and the automobile,” the preview information reads. The event also promises access to previously unseen archives.

The Monaco Grand Prix was launched in 1929 © All rights reserved

The exhibition will also highlight the historical link between the Princely Family and the automotive world. The passion for motoring, passed down from generation to generation, runs through Monaco’s modern history — from the development of its road infrastructure to the major international sporting events hosted by the Principality.

Practical details