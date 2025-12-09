Come celebrate Christmas with your pet this Sunday at Monte-Carlo Bay

On Sunday, December 14, Monte-Carlo Bay is transforming its Sincerity salon into a festive paradise where the magic of Christmas meets generosity, all in aid of abandoned animals.

The atmosphere promises to be magical as the Société des Bains de Mer will exceptionally authorise access to Monte-Carlo Bay with dogs. A majestic tree, decorated in partnership with BricoPro Monaco, will take centre stage, adorned with personalised baubles created by artist Karina Garcia. Each ornament will bear the name of a dog in attendance and will be sold to support the animal cause. Marianne’s artisanal creations will add a touch of elegance, while the tables, carefully prepared by Rokethon volunteers, will showcase the passion of this dedicated association.

Activities for all the family

The day will be punctuated by the crystalline voices of Philip Nikwé and Mona Lou, who will perform Christmas carols, whilst a magician will delight young and old alike. Children can learn animal drawing with Yulia or participate in creative workshops led by Karen September. Champagne offered by GOLD and gifts for attending dogs, courtesy of BricoPro Monaco, will complete this inclusive celebration.

Exceptional gastronomy

Chef Marcel Ravin has designed a refined buffet that will delight guests’ palates. A gourmet moment dedicated to sharing, where the SPA de Monaco will join the festivities.

All proceeds will be donated to homeless animals, those forgotten at Christmas who also deserve their share of magic.