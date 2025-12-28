How Princess Grace’s granddaughter is keeping her grandmother’s legacy alive

In an interview with British magazine Tatler, Princess Stéphanie’s daughter discusses her grandmother’s legacy, her entrepreneurial projects, and her attachment to Christmas celebrations.

A few hours before accompanying Prince Albert II to the Festival des Étoilés, Camille Gottlieb welcomed Tatler magazine to a suite at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel. During this relaxed meeting, the 26-year-old opened up about personal topics, from her grandmother Princess Grace to her professional ambitions.

Regularly compared to Princess Grace, Camille Gottlieb humbly accepts these remarks. She tells the magazine that this comparison is ‘an honour’ for her. She also confides that she never knew her grandmother, but acknowledges that her family and social media often highlight this resemblance. Camille affirms that she wants to remain herself and embraces this heritage with pride: “It’s so important to me to honour her in every way possible,” and declares that Princess Grace “had incredible grace and elegance.”

© Grace Influential

At the Red Cross Gala, she paid tribute to her grandmother by wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress inspired by an outfit from the film “Rear Window”.

Entrepreneurship and charitable engagement

Beyond socialising, Camille Gottlieb talks about her professional projects. She recently launched CMC, a communications agency, with her best friend Médy Anthony, whom she met in 2014 at Jimmy’z. On the philanthropic front, she continues her involvement with the Monegasque Red Cross and Fight Aids Monaco, while developing her own association, Be Safe Monaco, dedicated to preventing drink driving. “When you have something, you have to give something back,” she says.

As for Christmas celebrations at Princess Stephanie’s house, Camille Gottlieb promises a warm atmosphere: no phones at the table, kitschy Christmas jumpers and home cooking.