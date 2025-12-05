Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II surrounded by stars at fifth Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 5 December 2025
2 minutes read
On 29 November, the fifth edition of the Festival des Étoilés (Festival of the Michelin-starred) Monte-Carlo wrapped up with a gala dinner bringing together the SBM group’s leading chefs.

Last weekend, 250 guests truly had stars in their eyes: the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo hosted the traditional closing dinner of the Festival des Étoilés on Saturday evening. Wearing a black tuxedo and bow tie, Prince Albert II attended alongside Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb for the anniversary edition.

Chefs Alain Ducasse, Emmanuel Pilon, Yannick Alléno, Marcel Ravin, Domenico d’Antonio and Dominique Lory pulled out all the stops to present a seven-course menu. Pastry chef Cédric Grolet joined the brigade this year to unveil an XXL Saint-Honoré for dessert.

Le chef Yannick Alléno entouré de son équipe © MCSBM
Chef Yannick Alléno with his team © MCSBM
Cédric Grolet et son dessert XXL © MCSBM
Cédric Grolet and his XXL dessert © MCSBM

A festival marked by exquisite dinners

Since its April launch at Le Grill with Dominique Lory and Pierre Gagnaire, this fifth edition has included several four-hands dinners across the group’s establishments. Albert Adrià at Le Louis XV, Davide Oldani at Pavyllon, Anne-Sophie Pic at Blue Bay and Hirotaka Wada at L’Abysse all featured on this year’s programme.

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group now claims ten Michelin stars, up from seven at previous editions, thanks to the opening of new restaurants.

A blend of gastronomy and live performance

The evening combined haute cuisine with entertainment. Performances by the children’s choir of the International School of Monaco, dancer Desislava Kancheva, and the duo Marc Emmanuel Zanoli and Claire Teyssière punctuated the meal before Divas on the Floor brought the festivities to a close. The sixth edition has already been announced for 2026.

