In pictures: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene honour Saint Devota at cathedral

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene appeared on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace to greet the assembled Monegasques © Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

On the morning of Tuesday 27 January, the Princely Couple attended the pontifical Mass in honour of Monaco’s patron saint, presided over by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

After setting fire to the symbolic boat of Saint Devota on Monday evening on Quai Albert I, alongside Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene made their way to Monaco Cathedral on Tuesday 27 January. The pontifical Mass was led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attending the pontifical Mass © Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

The celebration forms part of the annual festivities dedicated to the Principality’s patron saint. Saint Devota has held a central place in Monegasque traditions for centuries.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace following the religious service © Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene’s outfit was adorned with a gold and diamond brooch from Tiffany & Co. © Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

The presence of Cardinal Pizzaballa gave this year’s celebration a particular significance. A leading figure in the Catholic Church in the Middle East, the prelate officiated before the faithful gathered in Monaco’s cathedral.

© Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

The procession from the Prince’s Palace

At the conclusion of the Mass, the Princely Couple returned to the Palace. From the windows of the Hall of Mirrors, the Prince and Princess observed the traditional procession of the relics of Saint Devota.

The traditional procession of Saint Devota’s relics through the streets of the Rock © Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

© Michaël Alesi / Sarah Steck / Prince’s Palace

The procession made its way through the narrow streets of the Rock in accordance with an ancestral ritual. After following the procession from the Palace, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene appeared on the balcony to greet the crowd. Monegasques had already turned out in large numbers on Monday evening alongside the Princely Family for the opening celebrations.