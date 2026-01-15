Monaco bans sparklers in indoor venues following Crans-Montana tragedy

Two weeks after the deadly fire at Le Constellation bar in Switzerland, the Prince’s Government has announced a regulatory change to ban sparklers in all enclosed establishments.

The tragedy that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Crans-Montana claimed 40 lives and left 116 people injured, many of them minors. According to investigators, pyrotechnics attached to champagne bottles ignited the acoustic foam on the ceiling, triggering a rapid and widespread blaze. The day after the disaster, Prince Albert II sent an official message to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, expressing the Principality’s “deep emotion” and conveying its support to the Swiss authorities and emergency services mobilised in response to the catastrophe.

In light of the devastating toll, Monaco has moved swiftly. In a statement, the Minister of State announced that the Technical Commission for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection would be called upon to strengthen inspections in party venues, to “raise awareness among operators of the strict observance of safety regulations,” and to prepare a bill banning all pyrotechnic devices indoors.

Photos: Prince Albert II’s 2025, a year defined by emotion, diplomacy and commitment

Well-known risks

As early as 7 January, Stéphane Valeri, Deputy Chairman of the Société des Bains de Mer, sought to reassure the press during his New Year address. The group has, for several years, replaced sparklers with safe LED alternatives. Traditional pyrotechnics, he said, are used only on exceptional occasions and under strict supervision.

He also pointed out that the flammable materials present in the Swiss establishment are prohibited in the Principality, and that Monaco’s capacity limits would have prevented such overcrowding. Monaco has long maintained stringent regulations for nightlife venues. The new measure therefore forms part of a preventive approach to avoid a similar tragedy occurring in the Principality.