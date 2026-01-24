Princess Caroline of Monaco celebrates her 69th birthday!

Born on 23 January 1957, Princess Caroline celebrates her 69th birthday this Friday. We look back on the career of one of the Principality’s most prominent figures.

The eldest daughter of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, Princess Caroline has played a central role in Monegasque life for nearly seven decades. Third in line to the throne since the birth of twins Jacques and Gabriella, she embodies the Grimaldi dynasty’s continuity.

After her mother’s death in 1982, Princess Caroline naturally took up the torch of Grace Kelly’s cultural commitments. As president of the Princess Grace Foundation, she continues her mother’s legacy by supporting young artistic talent. The annual Rose Ball, a major charity event in the Principality, is one of her most emblematic contributions.

Princess Caroline discovers the exhibition at the NMNM in the presence of Björn Dahlström © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Her chairmanship of numerous Monegasque cultural institutions is testament to her dedication: the Princess Grace Dance Academy, the Prince Pierre Foundation and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra all benefit from her constant involvement.

Mother of four children – Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi, born of her union with Stefano Casiraghi, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover, born of her marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover – Princess Caroline is also a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren who are the next generation of the Grimaldi family.

A busy year in 2025

The past year has been marked by a series of engagements that illustrate the diversity of Princess Caroline’s missions. In June, she presided over the graduation ceremony at the Pavillon Bosio, Monaco’s higher education institution for the visual arts, demonstrating her ongoing support for artistic training. In July, she visited the Cactus exhibition at the Villa Sauber, before presenting diplomas and insignia at the nursing training institute (IFSI) and the nursing assistant training institute (IFAS) in September.

On Tuesday 14 October 2025, eight awards were presented in the presence of Princess Caroline © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The autumn was marked by the presentation of awards to the three winners of the Prince Pierre Foundation in October, alongside Prince Albert II, thus continuing the literary and artistic tradition initiated by her great-grandfather. In November, she inaugurated the Bookinerie, a new space dedicated to books in Monaco.

Princess Caroline shared a moment of warmth with Nathalie Stutzmann © Philippe Fitte – Department of Cultural Affairs

December was a particularly busy month with several major events: the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Princess Grace Academy, the inauguration of a new cultural venue alongside her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, and a historic announcement concerning an appointment to the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Princess Caroline also joined Prince Albert II in celebrating the historic ties between Monaco and the Ardennes.