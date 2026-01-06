What are the public holidays in Monaco in 2026?

The next public holiday in the Principality will be Sainte-Dévote on 27 January © Pixabay

Here is the full calendar of the twelve public holidays that will rythm the year 2026 in the Principality.

Local residents will be able to enjoy several long weekends this year, with several public holidays falling at advantageous times to maximise their holidays.

Official calendar of public holidays in 2026

Thursday 1 January: New Year’s Day

Tuesday 27 January: Sainte Dévote

Monday 6 April: Easter Monday

Friday 1 May: Labour Day

Thursday 14 May: Ascension Day

Monday 25 May: Whit Monday

Thursday 4 June: Corpus Christi

Saturday 15 August: Assumption

Sunday 1 November: All Saints’ Day

Thursday 19 November: Prince’s Day

Tuesday 8 December: Immaculate Conception

Friday 25 December: Christmas

A calendar perfect for getaways

May stands out this year with three public holidays. This allows employees to plan interesting combinations by taking a few strategic days off. In its news report, TVMonaco identifies the specific strategic dates for maximising these periods of rest. The excitement is already palpable: some Monaco residents have told the channel that they want to take advantage of these days off and plan to take their holidays in May to ensure several consecutive days of relaxation.

Anticipation is key to taking full advantage of this calendar. By carefully planning a few days’ leave around these dates, it becomes possible to enjoy several long weekends without significantly impacting your annual leave balance.