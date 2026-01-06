What are the public holidays in Monaco in 2026?
Here is the full calendar of the twelve public holidays that will rythm the year 2026 in the Principality.
Local residents will be able to enjoy several long weekends this year, with several public holidays falling at advantageous times to maximise their holidays.
Official calendar of public holidays in 2026
- Thursday 1 January: New Year’s Day
- Tuesday 27 January: Sainte Dévote
- Monday 6 April: Easter Monday
- Friday 1 May: Labour Day
- Thursday 14 May: Ascension Day
- Monday 25 May: Whit Monday
- Thursday 4 June: Corpus Christi
- Saturday 15 August: Assumption
- Sunday 1 November: All Saints’ Day
- Thursday 19 November: Prince’s Day
- Tuesday 8 December: Immaculate Conception
- Friday 25 December: Christmas
A calendar perfect for getaways
May stands out this year with three public holidays. This allows employees to plan interesting combinations by taking a few strategic days off. In its news report, TVMonaco identifies the specific strategic dates for maximising these periods of rest. The excitement is already palpable: some Monaco residents have told the channel that they want to take advantage of these days off and plan to take their holidays in May to ensure several consecutive days of relaxation.
Anticipation is key to taking full advantage of this calendar. By carefully planning a few days’ leave around these dates, it becomes possible to enjoy several long weekends without significantly impacting your annual leave balance.