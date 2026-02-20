In pictures: Princess Charlene of Monaco’s five most stunning dresses

Jenny Packham, Louis Vuitton, Prada… Princess Charlene has a knack for choosing the right dress at the right time. Here is our selection of five looks that have made a lasting impression in recent years.

A dress by Dolce & Gabbana

69th Rose Ball, 29 March 2025

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Rose Ball is the most glamorous event of the year in Monaco. For this 69th edition at the Salle des Étoiles in the Sporting Monte-Carlo, Christian Louboutin was the artistic director, with a Caribbean-inspired theme called ‘The Sunset Ball’. Warm colours, a sunny atmosphere, a total celebration.

© Eric Mathon/Palais Princier © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene arrived in a black Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress, topped with an asymmetrical tunic with a single sleeve in transparent green lace. The look immediately catches the eye. The green lace plays with the black of the bustier, the asymmetrical cut adds movement, and the bare shoulders highlight the Princess’s athletic silhouette. Dolce & Gabbana has mastered the art of sensual, structured clothing, and Princess Charlene embodied it perfectly that evening.

© Eric Mathon/Palais Princier

A midnight blue dress by Carolina Herrera

Princess Charlene Foundation Christmas Ball, 9 December 2022

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Christmas Ball is Princess Charlene’s favourite event. Organised each year to raise funds for her foundation, which works in particular to prevent child drowning, it brings together donors, patrons and partners in a festive and supportive atmosphere.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene makes her entrance in a midnight blue Carolina Herrera tulle gown, entirely embroidered with sequins. The fabric is light and airy, but the sequins make a strong impression at first glance. Carolina Herrera is a fashion house that knows how to dress women for special occasions with intricate, precise dresses that leave nothing to chance. In the Belle Époque room of the Hôtel Hermitage, decorated in the colours of ‘Italia Chic’, this bold choice immediately caught the eye.

An ice blue dress by Louis Vuitton

Closing ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, 17 July 2025

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

For the closing ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the carpet is blue at the Grimaldi Forum. Prince Albert II presents the Prince Rainier III Special Prize to the environmental documentary Rewilding Shark. A beautiful evening, combining glamour and commitment.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene arrived on the arm of Prince Albert II in an ice-blue dress by Louis Vuitton. The pale blue colour echoed the blue carpet, a clever choice. The long cut highlighted her former athlete’s figure, with bare shoulders and impeccable posture. Louis Vuitton brings that French precision, that way of constructing a dress so that it dresses without overwhelming. That evening, Princess Charlène took to the stage to present the Crystal Nymph award to Robin Wright. She did so in an unforgettable look. Our favourite of summer 2025.

A silver sequinned dress by Jenny Packham

Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, 24 September 2020

© Prince’s Palace

The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health is the Prince Albert II Foundation’s major charity event for the planet. In 2020, it was a special edition. The gala was held in the midst of the pandemic, with strict health protocols, on the terrace of the Monte-Carlo Opera House. Sting was the guest of honour. Helen Mirren, Kate Beckinsale, Johnny Depp and Naomi Campbell were in attendance.

© Eric Mathon/Palais Princier

With a short bob haircut, Princess Charlene made her entrance in a Jenny Packham dress, entirely covered in silver sequins, with a plunging V-neckline and flared sleeves. We loved her choice. The dress catches the light, sculpting the silhouette, and the Repossi diamond necklace completes the look to perfection.

Princess Charlene is not the only one to rely on Jenny Packham for major events; Princess Kate Middleton has also worn the British designer’s spectacular dresses on numerous occasions. She has worn dozens of the British designer’s evening gowns to galas, diplomatic dinners and all kinds of important events.

A long floral print dress by Prada

73rd Monegasque Red Cross Gala, 18 July 2022

© Eric Mathon/Palais Princier

Princess Charlene has a well-known weakness for Italian elegance. Giorgio Armani is her favourite designer; he designed her wedding dress in 2011, and she has remained loyal to him for major official occasions. But for this 73rd Red Cross Gala, she opted for another Italian fashion house: Prada.

© Eric Mathon/Palais Princier

This long Prada dress is embellished with sequins in floral motifs. We found this choice truly original, as it is not the style we usually associate with her. Princess Charlene often opts for sleek silhouettes, simple cuts and neutral colours. The cut remains elegant and fitted, flattering her figure. A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and bracelet complete the look with elegance.