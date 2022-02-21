Он принял участие в своём первом карнавале в возрасте 7 лет, и вот уже больше 70 лет он создает колесницы для Карнавала в Ницце. Мы встретились с 79-летним Жан-Пьером Повинья (Jean-Pierre Povigna), карнавал для которого — семейная история.