В Каннском Дворце фестивалей и конгрессов проходит 35-й Международный фестиваль игр. Более 300 человек со всех уголков планеты приехали, чтобы представить здесь свои новинки. Мы отправились на встречу с участниками фестиваля и сделали подборку из трех настольных игр для всей семьи.