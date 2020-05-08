“AS Monaco is not for sale”

According to Bloomberg, European buyout giant CVC Capital Partners is considering football investments in Germany, Italy and France following the coronavirus pandemic. While sources cite the private equity firms’s interest in buying a stake in AS Monaco, representatives of the club’s President Dmitry Rybolovlev deny such rumours.
According to Bloomberg’s sources, the Luxembourg-based investment group CVC Capital Partners has offered financial support to the German national football league DFL and would also be interested in buying a stake in AS Monaco. The company, which is worth nearly $82 billion, previously managed Formula One (2005-2016), which has since been bought by the Liberty Media group. Contacted by Monaco Tribune, a representative of the Dmitry Rybolovlev family office was keen to “deny the information that discussions are being currently held with CVC group or any others to sell a stake in AS Monaco FC.”
Monaco to aim for the podium
Owner of AS Monaco since 2011, Dmitry Rybolovlev helped the Principality’s club win the French championship title in 2017. Since then, and following the sale of Kylian Mbappe (€180 million) to Paris Saint-Germain and Thomas Lemar to Atlético Madrid (€70 million), AS Monaco has faced more challenging times. At the end of an average season, with the arrival of Robert Moreno in December to succeed Leonardo Jardim, the club finished ninth in Ligue 1.
In an interview with the local daily Nice Matin, AS Monaco Vice President of Oleg Petrov, was determined to return to the podium: “Our goal has not changed: to return to the top of the ranking and qualify for the European Cup.”
There is no question of changing AS Monaco’s business and sports model either: “The objective remains the same: to build a club of European stature. To achieve this, we need to qualify regularly for the European Cups, and to develop young players. At the same time, we’re following several projects, notably on the AS Monaco brand.”
