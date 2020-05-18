Monaco’s library delivering culture to your doorstep

Run out of things to watch on Netflix? It seems Monaco’s multimedia library (Mediathèque) has a solution. Since the end of lockdown, the Mediathèque team has offered residents of the Principality a “pick-up” and delivery service for books, DVDs and games while it remains closed to the public for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those wishing to use the Mediathèque’s service can reserve items through their website or by phone call, and collect from the Louis Notari Library at a pre-arranged time on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The delivery service is reserved for more vulnerable residents in Monaco, request being sent out on these two same days.
If you are undecided as to what you want to reserve, the Mediathèque team can hand-select certain items for, choosing between all media and genre. The same service is also on offer for children.
To ensure safety, all items are isolated for 48 hours after use before being disinfected and returned to service.
Libraries switch to online borrowing
Libraries in Monaco and France have been closed since March, with five French library organisations going as far to publish a document stating that they should not open until measures are created that would ensure each item can be disinfected or “quarantined” upon return. The 30-page document outlined that quarantining items would range from 10 days for plastic covered items and 3 days for paper.
Whereas some libraries across France have employed a similar service to that in Monaco, the majority remain shut. Many have instead opted for the digitalisation of certain resources. The National Library of France, France’s largest library with over 55 million documents, has made millions of books available on their site, as well as videos, films, podcasts, and archive documents and images.
To learn more about library services in Monaco, visit Médiathèque de Monaco.
