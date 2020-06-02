COVID-19: 43% of residents already tested in Monaco

Two weeks after the Prince’s Government launched the vast campaign of testing, the spread of coronavirus in the Principality has become clearer. Of 16,200 residents tested, less than 3% have come into contact with the virus.

More than 40% of residents in Monaco have received an antibody test to discover whether they have been in contact with COVID-19. Only 2.7% of tests have returned positive. These first figures do not include test results from firefighters, King’s Guard, police force and education roles, as although tested, they were not counted.

Salaried workers receive tests

Civil servants, state workers as well as private sector employees in the territory began to be screened as of this morning, June 2nd. The tests will be carried out on 50,000 people, and are free, confidential and voluntary. It takes place between 7.30am and 6pm at the Grimaldi Forum, also in alphabetical order.

“Whether the person is positive or negative, it is imperative to maintain barrier gestures”, emphasises the Prince’s Government. Residents who have not been able to get tested and who wish to do so can go to the Grimaldi Forum during opening hours. Monegasque children and residents under the age of 5 can be tested from tomorrow, 3 June, from 1.30 pm to 6 pm on the same site.

For more information, please visit www.covid19.mc.