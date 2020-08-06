











His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco offered his “unwavering support” to the Lebanese people and the President of the Lebanon Michel Aoun after the explosion in Beirut which killed over 100 people and injured thousands more.

He said: “Deeply marked by the tragic explosions at the Port of Beirut which have just mourned and plunged your country into suffering, I would like to express to you all my compassion in the face of this tragedy and to assure you of my unwavering support in this so painful ordeal that your country is going through.”

Calls for donations

Several associations in Monaco have joined forces to appeal for donations “to support the Lebanese with medical equipment for the injured, food support for families in need and medical support in clinics and hospitals”, explained Les Amis du Liban in Monaco. The association was joined by the World Association of Children’s Friends (AMADE Mondiale), chaired by Princess Caroline of Monaco.

On 5 August, at around 6 p.m. local time, the Lebanese capital was hit by a double explosion in the port area of the city. The second blast, similar to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake, levelled the port buildings and severely damaged other buildings for miles around. According to Lebanon’s supreme defence council, these detonations were caused by the explosion of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a product used in the composition of certain fertilisers but also in explosives.

The Lebanese Red Cross says there are currently more than 100 dead and 4,000 wounded. Lebanon’s Cabinet declared a two-week state of emergency.

APPEL AUX DONS