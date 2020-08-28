











The Principality club and Atlético de Madrid have reached a transfer agreement for the 23-year-old Brazilian player Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva who joins the club on a five year contract. The Santos FC academy product is a midfielder capable of playing up and down the left flank for the Red and Whites.

AS Monaco is continuing to recruit. After the arrival of Axel Disasi from Stade de Reims, the club has just finalised the transfer of Caio Henrique from Atlético de Madrid. Recruited at just 18 by Atlético de Madrid in 2016, Caio Henrique started his professional career in the Rojiblanco jersey a few months later, in the Copa del Rey before being loaned back to his home country to gain playing time and experience.

“I’m joining a very ambitious club”

The Brazilian U23 international, who played for Fluminense FC as a left back and played a key role in the Carioca‘s successful run to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana in 2019, also played in the other major international competition in South America, the Copa Libertadores, with Gremio FC in early 2020. At the age of 23 (as of July 31), Caio Henrique has played nearly 80 professional matches and has 20 caps with Brazil’s U20 and U23 teams.

I am very happy to start this new adventure with AS Monaco. I’m joining a very ambitious club that is internationally recognised and respected for its history and track record. I am impatient to join my teammates but also to play in the French league which is very popular in Brazil. Caio Henrique