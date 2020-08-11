











Whereas Monaco Yacht Show 2020 has been postponed to September 2021, Cannes has confirmed that its festival is going ahead. This year’s 43rd edition will take place from 8 to 13 September across two marinas.

Yacht lovers will not meet in Monaco but in Cannes! The 43rd edition of Cannes Yachting Festival will welcome over 400 boats spread across two marinas. Motorboats will be in the Vieux Port whereas sailing boats in the Sailing Area located in Port Canto. “This year’s watchword is adaptation. We have adapted the festival format and its offer to best cater to our exhibitors’ needs in terms of space and budget constraints, and the new health standards,” says Sylvie Ernoult, show manager.

Strict health and safety protocols

The 2020 Cannes Yachting Festival is being organised in full accordance with a General Health and Safety Plan (PGSS), which aims to ensure compliance with current sanitary standards: hand sanitiser, compulsory face masks, hand sanitiser distribution, constant cleaning of public spaces, respect of social distancing measures, overseeing the visitor flow and the access to the entrances…

“The Yachting Festival has reduced sail somewhat for its 2020 edition but I can assure our future visitors…that they will indeed have the delight of discovering stunning boats and a host of brands, and that their visit will take place in compliance with the health standards in force (…),” said Sylvie Ernoult. The Festival will therefore take place from Tuesday 8th to Sunday 13th September, from 10 am to 7 pm. The opening hours will be extended until 10 pm on 11th September and on Sunday the show will close at 6 pm.