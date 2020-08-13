











The Principality recorded three new cases on August 12th. In light of a significant rise of new cases, the Côte d’Azur health authorities have raised the level of health alert in the region.

Monaco has now registered 141 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Four people are currently hospitalised at the local hospital, the “Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace”, and 11 others are currently self-isolating at home, with local GPs keeping track of their health. The total of recovered patients has risen to 114.

Surge in cases in the region

On August 13th, the AS Monaco announced it was closing its official shop in the Principality after a case of coronavirus. The club confirmed that “all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure the respect of the Principality’s health guidelines”. It has not yet been announced when the shop will reopen.

In France, the local health authorities have raised the level of alert in the region of Alpes-Maritimes. In the past three weeks, cases of coronavirus have tripled in the region. The surge concerns in particular adults between the age of 20 and 40, who are more likely to take part in large gatherings where safety measures cannot be easily respected. Currently, seven active outbreaks are recorded.