











On their first trip of the season in Ligue 1, the Red and Whites took their first victory of the season this Sunday afternoon (0-1) thanks to a goal of Benoît Badiashile, once again decisive after his goal of last week against the Stade de Reims and despite a second period played with ten against eleven.

a foul from Youssouf Fofana on Victorien Angban resulted in a second yellow for the Monegasque midfielder (47th). The Reds and Whites were to play a man down for the entire second period. FC Metz pushed, but AS Monaco did not break as Benjamin Lecomte. Just like last week, Niko Kovac and his players, always inhabited by an unfailing state of mind, have found the resources to resist the attacks of Messins and take their first victory of the season after the draw against the Stade de Reims (2-2) last week-end.

Badiashile is decisive again

Well helped by an imperial Benjamin Lecomte on his line and author of several decisive parries throughout the match, the ASM took advantage of the defensive largesses of Messina in the first half to take the lead through Benoît Badiashile, ideally placed in the penalty area and who was able to arm a volley that finished its run in the net of Oukidja (0-1, 22′). This achievement rewarded the Red and Whites’ risk-taking, more enterprising than against Reims. If the dismissal of Fofana at the beginning of the second half prevented Monaco from taking shelter, the team-mates of Wissam Ben Yedder, who was mute on this second day, didn’t tremble to bring back three precious points from Metz and settle down at the top of the Ligue 1 table before the reception of FC Nantes on the next day.

It was a very difficult match for us, especially in the second half. We played with ten against eleven after halftime and for a coach it’s never easy because you can’t predict a red card. But the reaction from the team has been very good, like last week. We showed a lot of character and a great fighting spirit in the second half. We are happy to have won, especially since AS Monaco’s last victory was in February. Now we have two weeks to prepare for the next game Niko Kovac (ASM, coach)

We work a lot in training, in all areas of the game. We have four points after two matches, it’s a good start, much better than last season (two losses). We will have to continue like that and progress in areas where we are a little more deficient. We had a lot of bookings today, maybe because we were a little too aggressive, even though they came out pretty quickly Benjamin Lecomte (ASM’s goalkeeper)