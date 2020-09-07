











The number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco continues to grow, but so does the number of recoveries. On Friday, AS Monaco announced that two of its members were “suspected to have been infected with Covid-19”.

Between Friday 4 September and Sunday 6 September, Monaco recorded five new coronavirus cases. In happier news, 11 people also recovered from the virus over the weekend. As of now, Monaco has recorded 148 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Three people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including a resident who is in ICU, while 37 others are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries has risen to 105 people.

Two mystery Covid-19 cases

On 4 September, AS Monaco announced that two of its members were potentially carrying the virus. “Their condition is nothing to worry about. They have followed current health guidelines and are being monitored by medical staff,” explained the football club. According to French sports magazine “L’Équipe”, the two teammates mentioned are coach Niko Kovac and goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

On Friday, both of men were absent during the friendly match against OGC Nice, which took place behind closed doors. If it is indeed true that Niko Kovac is positive to Covid-19, that would make him the first Ligue 1 coach to fall ill with the virus.