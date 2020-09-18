











This week marks the start of a new exhibition, “Artifices instables – stories of ceramics”, at Monaco’s Nouveau Musée National (NMNM). From 18 September to 31 January 2021, ceramics will take centre stage at Villa Sauber.

From Edwardian vases to contemporary sculptures. For the next few months, the NMNM will welcome a plethora of intriguing ceramic art pieces. The “Artifices instable – stories of ceramics” exhibition offers “a journey through inventions and experiments highlighting the diversity of shapes and decorations of ceramics, as well as its production processes”.

Local and international artefacts

Cristiano Raimondi, guest curator for the exhibition, selected over 120 pieces by local and international artists. He has exposed the pieces in a set-up which the museum describes as “a crossover between atelier and a cabinet of curiosities”. The exhibition includes artworks by Georges Ohr, also known as “The Mad Ceramist of Biloxi”, as well as Picasso’s ceramics and contemporary pieces.

Riviera ceramists are also on show, including works by both Monaco-native Albert Diato and French artist Eugène Baudin.