











On 16 September, Monaco recorded three new Covid-19 cases. Following pressure by the National Council, the government has also announced the opening of a new test centre in the Espace Léo Ferré.

Monaco has now recorded 181 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Five people are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, including a non-resident who is in ICU, while 34 others are self-isolating. The total number of recoveries has risen to 137 people.

Up to 400 test a week

On 10 September, the National Council said that setting up a national testing centre was a matter of “extreme urgency”. It seems that the government listened. A new test centre at the Espace Léo Ferré in Fontvieille is now open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4 pm. The testing centre can carry out up to 400 free PCR tests per week.

Only symptomatic people or those who have been in contact with the virus can get tested. A doctor’s prescription is required for admission. The prescription can be given out by either a general practitioner or Monaco’s Department of Health Affairs. One test is carried out per person, and in urgent cases, results will be made available within 24 hours. Appointments must be booked at the following number: +377 92 05 55 00.

Anyone who is either asymptomatic or has not been in contact with the virus will have to get tested through a private lab.